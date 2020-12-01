Author Elizabeth Acevedo on writing a coming-of-age novel

Elizabeth Acevedo:

When I was young, I had an amazing teacher named Abby Lublin when I was in high school who snuck me to open mics.

And it was pivotal to me to see real live art and real people who were making a living out of art and to believe that it was possible to say certain truths and be OK, right, that there was no shame in saying certain things out loud.

And I think seeing women and women of color on a stage in front of audiences just being proud and brave was really inspiring.