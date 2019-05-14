Author Jared Diamond on the ‘breakdown’ of American democracy

William Brangham:

The cliche says those who don't learn history are doomed to repeat it.

And in a very overt way, historian Jared Diamond, who also teaches geography at UCLA, is trying to use history as a road map for the present.

The book is called "Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis."

In it, Diamond explains why he thinks the U.S. is on the brink of crisis, rising inequality, declining democracy, and a government seemingly incapable of addressing our biggest challenges. And then, using the examples of six other nations that also dealt with major crises, including Finland after its war with the Soviet Union, Chile in the Pinochet era, and postwar Germany, Diamond draws lessons from each country's success and suggests how we might do the same today.

Jared Diamond is best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning book, "Guns, Germ, and Steel," which looked at why some societies thrived, followed by collapse, which examined in part why some didn't.

Jared Diamond joins me now.

