Award-winning baker Bryan Ford on drawing from his Honduran roots

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
Bryan Ford catapulted to prominence during the pandemic's bread-making frenzy, inspiring millions online with innovative twists on sourdough bread, all while celebrating the baking cultures of Latin America. For our Weekend Spotlight, Geoff Bennett spent some time in the kitchen with the award-winning baker and author.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: