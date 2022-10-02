Award-winning baker Bryan Ford on drawing from his Honduran roots

Winston Wilde

Claire Mufson

Bryan Ford catapulted to prominence during the pandemic's bread-making frenzy, inspiring millions online with innovative twists on sourdough bread, all while celebrating the baking cultures of Latin America. For our Weekend Spotlight, Geoff Bennett spent some time in the kitchen with the award-winning baker and author.

