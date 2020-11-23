Battered by storms, Central Americans struggle to survive amid COVID-19

Judy Woodruff:

Over the past three weeks, two massive hurricanes, Eta and Iota, have slammed into Central America in almost the same location. Hurricane season ends one week from today. And this one set records, 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes.

For those living — already living under the specter of COVID-19, after the storms, the question now is of sheer survival.

Nick Schifrin is back with this report.