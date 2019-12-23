Behind the troubling rise of uninsured American kids

Judy Woodruff:

More than a million children have fallen off public health insurance programs since December 2017. For some of those children, their parents may have new jobs that come with health coverage.

But researchers also see a troubling rise in uninsured children and say the Trump administration's efforts to vet families is a big part of the problem.

As special correspondent Sarah Varney reports from Tennessee, that's meant families who could qualify for Medicaid are getting knocked off the rolls because of red tape and errors.

Our story was produced in collaboration with partner Kaiser Health News.