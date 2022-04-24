Betty Reid Soskin, oldest active National Park ranger, retires

Betty Reid Soskin had the distinction of being the oldest active National Park ranger in the country, until she retired last month at the age of 100. She led public programs at the Rosie the Riveter-WWII Home Front National Historical Park in Richmond, California– a job she held for 16 years. Geoff Bennett recently caught up with Soskin.

