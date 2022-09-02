Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s criticism of Republicans, Trump document investigation

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including President Biden calling "MAGA Republicans" a direct threat to democracy, the investigation into former President Trump's handling of top secret documents and an upset in Alaska alters midterm forecasts.
