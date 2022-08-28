Intelligence officials evaluate security risk of Trump’s insecure documents

A federal judge will soon decide on former President Trump’s request for a “special master” to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Meanwhile, intelligence officials informed Congress they will evaluate the security risks stemming from Trump’s handling of the unsecured documents. Hugo Lowell, congressional reporter for the Guardian joins us to discuss.

