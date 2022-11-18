Give to PBS NewsHour now
Biden administration says Saudi crown prince immune from lawsuits in murder of Khashoggi

Audio

The State Department issued a legal opinion that said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from U.S. Courts. The prince has been sued by the fiancée of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered and dismembered in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate. John Bellinger and Gregory Stanton joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the opinion.

Listen to this Segment

