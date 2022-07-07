Biden faces pressure to end abortion ban within the Department of Veterans Affairs

Laura Barrón-López:

Right.

So the short answer is that it is probably going to happen, simply because almost everything that the president does will be challenged, given the nature of the Supreme Court decision and the creativity that the White House may be pursuing.

But — so I want to dive a little deeper. The Republicans have argued that a 1992 law that was passed regarding veterans' health care prohibits the Veterans Affairs Department from providing abortions.

Now, I spoke to a number of legal experts from lawyers today. And they said, though, that they think that Veterans Affairs could have a strong case, because that 1992 law is so narrow in its language, and what it specifically provides to the VA, that it does not apply to preexisting authority that the VA had or subsequent authority that was bestowed upon the VA.

And so the lawyer told me that they think that the VA could very well potentially move forward with this and have a strong legal case.

Now, we also spoke to Patrick Murray, who's a legal affairs — legal director for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a veteran service organization. And he supports one element of what these Democrats and veterans are pushing. He says that his organization believes that they can — that the VA has the authority to provide abortion counseling, that they don't need to change any law to do that, that that is something that they can do via rulemaking.

But, again, Judy, to your point, a lot of this is going to end up in the courts.