Hari Sreenivasan:

The day after last week's election, the United States formally left the Paris Agreement, the nearly five-year-old global pact to curb greenhouse gas emissions and prevent the most catastrophic effects of climate change.

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged that on day one of his administration the U.S. will rejoin the Paris Accords. It's part of a set of ambitious climate pledges Biden made during the campaign. But as the dust settles on the election, and control of the Senate remains up-in-the air, how much can the Biden administration really get done on climate?

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.

This segment is part of our ongoing series 'Peril and Promise: The Challenge of Climate Change.'