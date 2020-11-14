Court rules against El Paso shutdown as COVID-19 cases soar

Angela Kocherga:
Well, unfortunately, Hari, more and more people are being touched directly. They know a loved one or they personally have someone in their family, a coworker, a classmate. So they are hearing direct horror stories about this.
And we heard from nurses in El Paso hospitals yesterday really imploring the court and state officials to please allow the shutdown to stay in place. They talked about the grim reality of being overworked, not having enough PPE, not having enough medical staff, and, of course, the sheer human tragedy that they're experiencing.
Local officials had a fatality management meeting. People are passing away so quickly and so many. They also said El Paso, they used a word people don't want to hear, is on the verge of rationing care. So that that's a very scary thing for people to hear. And the hope is that this message will get across to individuals.
You know, Hari, it's not just people going out having family gatherings, which, of course, is a problem. But we have a lot of essential workers in El Paso who have to go to work and unfortunately are exposed on the job.
