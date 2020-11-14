Court rules against El Paso shutdown as COVID-19 cases soar

Hari Sreenivasan:

As NewsHour reported yesterday, El Paso, Texas has seen the number of COVD-19 cases and deaths dramatically increase in recent days.

Late yesterday, a state appeals court said it would not challenge a ruling against a county shut-down order, allowing the state and local restaurant owners to continue to operate.

Angela Kocherga is news director from NPR station KTEP in El Paso, Texas.

Angela, we've been hearing about the numbers increasing in El Paso, the pervasiveness of the virus in the population. What's also interesting is the attempts by the city to gain control and whether they have the authority to do so or not.