Mark Cancian:

In terms of re-establishing trust I think he's going to call a lot of foreign leaders when he takes office to tell them that he wants to have better relationships. And there are always a series of meetings, NATO meetings and overseas trips where he can do that person to person.

Important to keep in mind that Trump has not abrogated treaties with the exception of the intermediate nuclear forces treaty in Europe. What he's abrogated are executive agreements. And what I would say to any administration is if you want something permanent, make it a treaty, make it bipartisan. It's very tempting to sign an executive order that establishes some foreign policy priority. The Obama administration did that a lot, the treaty or the agreement with Iran as an example, but that may only have the shelf life of your administration. So if you really want a permanent, you need to make it bipartisan. And that's hard.