Biden picks Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Stephanie Sy
Stephanie Sy
Dan Sagalyn
Dan Sagalyn
Tommy Walters
Tommy Walters
President Biden named Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown as the nominee to serve as the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If confirmed, he would replace Gen. Mark Milley as the nation’s highest-ranking military officer. As Stephanie Sy reports, the pick is both strategic and symbolic.
Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.
As the deputy senior producer for foreign affairs and defense at the PBS NewsHour, Dan plays a key role in helping oversee and produce the program’s foreign affairs and defense stories. His pieces have broken new ground on an array of military issues, exposing debates simmering outside the public eye.
Tommy Walters is an associate producer at the PBS NewsHour.
