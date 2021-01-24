Shell Oil President on methane emissions, carbon capture

Gretchen Watkins:

We have absolutely committed to natural gas as being a very important transition fuel as we move from fossil fuels to renewable fuels. But it's only going to be a good transition fuel if there are low to no emissions. And so it's absolutely critical that we as a company get this right, and frankly, we as an industry get this right because the natural gas loses its effectiveness as a good transition fuel if we have these emissions.

And so we have done a lot of work at Shell to really reduce and eliminate, in many cases, our emissions. Some examples I can give you from West Texas. We drill hundreds of wells in West Texas. It used to be industry standard that every well would have its own flare stack. Now we have about 30 wells that go into one central facility and there's only one flare stack for about 30 wells. And that's only used if we have an emergency upset of sorts. So we've done a lot of engineering, a lot of investment to really reduce our emissions. And we feel it's absolutely critical for our industry to be part of that reduction going forward.