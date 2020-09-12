Biden, Trump campaign in working-class Pennsylvania

Katie Meyer:

In Joe Biden's case you know, he grew up in Scranton. He left when he was 10. But it is a really big part of and always has been a big part of his political positioning of himself. So, you know, you saw in 2008 when President Obama introduced him at the DNC, he called him the scrappy kid from Scranton, and that's a line that they still use today. And so that, you know, is notable symbolic positioning for Biden.

Scranton also was sort of in the heart of an area where Trump did really well in 2016. So that's northeastern Pennsylvania. Traditionally, it had been a center of union support, you know, northeast Pennsylvania and western Pennsylvania. You tended to see that strong working class, historically blue areas. And Trump made really big inroads there. So for his part, he is also trying to, one, discredit Biden's Pennsylvania roots and say, you know, I am the person who you voted for in great numbers in 2016. And, you know, he wants to maintain that level of support.

So for Trump, it's about sort of shoring up margins in areas like the sort of more working-class northeast and western parts of the state and also in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, areas where he did OK, but not as well as other Republicans have done. And so those are going to be really big factors.

Can he get more support in those areas where he did well? Can he get better support in areas where he was a little bit more middle?