In Lehigh Valley, PA, economic concerns predate the pandemic

Hari Sreenivasan:

We're here in Northampton county, Pennsylvania, a county President Trump flipped in 2016 and hopes to win again in November.

Both presidential candidates and their running mates have been campaigning frequently here in Pennsylvania and in other battleground states where voters are closely divided and issues like health care and the economy can be the tipping point that decides their vote.

NewsHour Weekend's Christopher Booker has more.