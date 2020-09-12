How has COVID-9 impacted tennis?

Hari Sreenivasan:

Every year, the U.S. Open tennis tournament typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens. But this year, as with many other sporting events, there will be no fans in the stands when the women's and men's finals take place this weekend.

I recently spoke with Michael Dowse, CEO of the US Tennis Association about this year's tournament and how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the growth of the sport.

In the pandemic, are more people playing tennis?