Biden’s economic adviser on pandemic relief: ‘We can’t afford to wait another few months’

Jared Bernstein:

Yes, that's a really fair and important question.

What that CBO report showed is that, in the second half of this year, GDP would grow at about 4 percent. That's a good GDP growth rate. However, for far too many families, both throughout this crisis and even before this crisis, GDP growth has been a spectator sport.

They have fallen behind even as the economy has expanded. This is often discussed under the rubric of economic inequality or racial injustice. And it's one of the huge motivating factors for President Biden and Vice President Harris when they campaigned.

Now, these inequities have been laid bare by this crisis, by this pandemic. It has been disproportionately felt by workers on the bottom leg of that K. You know, we talk about a K-shaped recovery, with folks at the top who never missed a paycheck doing fine, and tens of millions of folks at the bottom who have been beset by both the health and economic crisis.

The American Rescue Plan targets that bottom leg of the K, along with virus control and vaccine distribution, to engender an inclusive recovery, not just a GDP number that doesn't reach many who need it.