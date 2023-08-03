Bill Barr: Trump committed a ‘grave wrongdoing’ in Jan. 6 case

William Barr:

I don't know why it — I don't think it took that long.

I mean, I think they were focusing on the people who went into the Capitol, sort of the lower-level people, for a while. And I said publicly they seem to have decided just to do that and not work their way up the chain and see what happened. I don't — I have seen articles to say that there was some resistance to the idea of doing that from others, including the FBI.

But I think it's — it was a legitimate investigation to look at what happened on January 6. I would like to know some things about what happened there. But I do think that Garland — Attorney General Garland should — I think he needs to act swiftly to deal with the Hunter Biden thing, because I think it's hurting the department a great deal.

And I don't think it's possible for an attorney general to distance themselves from this kind of decision and say, well, this U.S. attorney was a Trump U.S. attorney. He made the decision.

You own the decision. You — the decision has to be right in your judgment as attorney general. So, I think if — I would advise him to pull the issue in, make a decision as to whether it's going to be a felony or a misdemeanor, make the decision, explain it, and make sure that you can assure Congress that there's a vigorous investigation of all the other aspects of the case.