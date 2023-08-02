Breaking down the charges against Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election

Geoff Bennett:

Former President Donald Trump it is expected to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., tomorrow to enter a plea on charges that he illegally tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and remain in power.

Those alleged actions, which resulted in violent riots in the halls of Congress, are the most grave accusations to date against Mr. Trump.

William Brangham starts our coverage with a recap of the historic indictment.