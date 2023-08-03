See sketches from inside the D.C. courtroom where Trump pleaded not guilty to 2020 election charges

Less than two months since his last appearance in a federal courtroom to be arraigned, former President Donald Trump faced a judge in Washington, D.C., Thursday and pleaded not guilty to four charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The 45th president of the United States appeared before Magistrate Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya to answer to felony charges brought by a federal grand jury that were unsealed earlier this week. The indictment, signed by Special Counsel Jack Smith, charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the nation, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

During the arraignment hearing, Upadhyaya released Trump with conditions. “If you fail to comply with any conditions of your release, a warrant may be issued for your arrest,” she told him, according to The Associated Press.

The E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse where Trump was arraigned is located less than a mile from the U.S. Capitol, the site of a violent riot on Jan. 6, 2021 where the former president’s supporters breached the building as Congress was in the process of certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory.

Smith, appointed late last year by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee cases involving Trump, was present in the courtroom, along with three police officers who were on the scene at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Before departing the D.C. area, Trump called the case “persecution of a political opponent.”