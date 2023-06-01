Bill to raise federal debt ceiling awaits final passage in Senate

Lisa Desjardins:

Right.

We have been spending so much time on the nitty-gritty, the votes, the details, the dollars, but I think there are some really important moments here. Number one, this is one of the first times that we have seen the House taking the lead on anything. Senators are uncomfortably feeling the House forcing them to act today.

But, with that, when you look at the House Republican leadership and the Republicans in general, this is the first time that I can remember seeing Republicans in the last four years move toward the center. And they did it en masse. Until now, we have experienced that dynamic where someone is very far on the right, and the rest of the conference feels like they have to go as far right as possible.

Instead, what we have seen here is Republicans go toward the middle, also an example of regular process.