Biographer Robert Caro on why it’s taking decades to fully capture LBJ

The fifth and final volume of his massive series, "The Years of Lyndon Johnson," focuses on LBJ's presidency and the Vietnam War. But its publication is not expected for at least another year.

In the meantime, Caro has written a memoir about what he does. It's titled simply "Working."

