Researchers look for ways to identify young people who are on ‘the pathway to violence’

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

There is a technique known as behavioral threat assessment that tries to do just that, to recognize the warning signs that someone is about to commit a violent act and find a way to effectively step in and head off disaster.

I'm joined now by two people who know a great deal about this work.

Mark Follman is an editor at "Mother Jones" and author of "Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America." And Marisa Randazzo is the executive director of threat assessment at the security firm Ontic. She used to be chief research psychologist at the U.S. Secret Service.

Thank you both very much for being here.

And, Mark Follman, to you first.

A lot of your book looks at the research and implementation of these behavioral threat assessments. Could you explain what they are? What are they looking for? How does it work?

Mark Follman, Author, "Trigger Points": Yes, so this is a method that brings together multidisciplinary expertise in mental health, in law enforcement, in education, in other fields to work collaboratively to evaluate specific individuals who are raising concern that come to the attention of authorities, to try to figure out the level of danger with threatening comments or social media posts or other concerning behavior, and to try to figure out what the root problems are with the individual, so as to step in and intervene constructively, essentially to get the person the help that they may need.

So many of the people who commit these attacks are people who are spiraling into crisis, suffering from rage and despair and developing violent ideas, and then planning to carry them out. So, that presents opportunity to intervene before it's too late.