Bipartisan sanctions are ‘next best’ way to influence Turkey now, Van Hollen says

Sen. Chris Van Hollen:

Well, a couple points.

One, these sanctions would be lifted if Turkey ends its aggression against our Syrian Kurdish allies in the fight against ISIS. So, Turkey has it within its power to relieve the sanctions that would take effect under this bill.

Second, under President Erdogan, you have seen Turkey really take positions inconsistent with NATO priorities. For example, they just recently took delivery of the Russian S-400 air defense system. The United States and NATO said that that would put NATO pilots at risk, because we want to use the advanced F-35 fighter.

Turkey thumbed their nose at us. They took delivery of that system. And so we have had to discontinue our partnership with the F-35 with Turkey. That also is a trip wire for U.S. sanctions.

So Turkey, under President Erdogan, has taken a number of steps that undermine its role and responsibilities in NATO. And we can't just sort of say, OK, Turkey, whatever you want. We need to insist that Turkey be a full partner in NATO and a full partner in the fight against ISIS.

And, as you know, Turkey allowed ISIS fighters to transit its territory many years ago. They looked the other way while ISIS grew in strength. And it was the Syrian Kurds who were our partners there, not the Turks.

And so killing our partner — allowing Turkey to kill our partners in the fight against ISIS also sends a message that we're an unreliable partner. So, the United States has to, for its own national security, hold Turkey to account here.