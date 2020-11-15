Black and brown voters pulled Dems across the finish line—what are their priorities?

Hari Sreenivasan:

We've been reporting on the record turnout this election of Black and brown voters, which helped impact the political process, especially in battleground states like Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Now, with the election over, many of the organizers, who helped register thousands of those voters, say the fight is far from over and want Democrats to deliver on centering marginalized voices. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has more.