Black and brown voters pulled Dems across the finish line—what are their priorities?

With a record turnout, especially in battleground states like Georgia, people of color had a major impact on the 2020 election results. But while the Black and brown electorate made their voices heard in the election, many of the organizers who registered thousands of voters say the fight is far from over -- and the Democrats they elected must now deliver by centering marginalized voices. NewsHour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano reports.
