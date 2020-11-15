‘It’s what I am designed to be:’ Cindy Blackman Santana on her musical journey

Hari Sreenivasan:

The great jazz drummer Max Roach once said: "I think that the rhythm sections — drummers in particular — are the unsung heroes of the music."

Unsung perhaps, because they seldom step from behind the kit and into the spotlight. But after decades in the business, one prominent percussionist is stepping out, with a recent release that defies categorization.

