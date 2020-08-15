Blast plunges Beirut into homelessness, healthcare crisis

Leila Molana-Allen:

Working with what they could salvage from the destruction, staff also had to treat their injured colleagues.

On the night of the blast, many doctors were injured and so they immediately set to healing each other so they could then work on patients. They sutured their wound and each other without anesthetic to stitch up these wounds, and this is from an emergency staple gun which is a fast way of sealing a wound quickly to stop the bleeding so they could move on to other patients.

They did what they could, performing emergency surgery in the makeshift ER with the operating theatre in pieces. The specialist COVID-19 unit was also shattered. Its sterilized waiting area became a temporary morgue for the bodies of those they couldn't save.

With the hospital falling apart, patients were evacuated using cars, scooters, and whatever could carry them. Many came here, to LAU Rizk Hospital, damaged but still functional.

Dr. Michel Mawad rushed in to find a scene of horror. There aren't even records for most of the wounded; in the chaos, doctors resorted to writing names and vital statistics on patients' bare skin. Lebanon's health care system was already under strain thanks to a crippling economic downturn, unable to get hold of essential equipment and supplies.

Across the city, charities have set up mobile clinics like this one to try to bridge the gap in care.