What does the federal methane regulation rollback mean?

Tim Puko:

The Trump administration wanted to help smaller and mid-sized oil companies. They were pretty open about that, you know, a lot of these drillers work on tight margins. A lot of them have pretty low producing wells that don't bring in a ton of cash.

And as you can imagine, to put sophisticated monitoring systems or to send people around into far-flung places to check for these leaks can be kind of expensive. And the administration wanted to cut those expenses for those companies. They also said that that changing the rules in this way gives companies more flexibility to manage this in whatever way suits them.