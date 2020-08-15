Drums, love and music – tales from a Talking Head

Christopher Booker:

But Frantz's and Weymouth's musical story is not just Talking Heads. There is also the story of an unlikely side project born during a Talking Heads break in the early 1980s.

The result was Tom Tom Club. And a number of hit songs – Wordy Rappinghood and Genius of Love – a song that certainly did well on its own, but quickly grew into something else entirely. Its groove making its way into songs by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. And later, Mariah Carey.