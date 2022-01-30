Bloody Sunday: Northern Ireland marks anniversary, calls for justice

Neil Connery:

Age may have wearied some, but not their memories of those who never came home. Only one suspect known as Soldier F was ever charged. The case was dropped last year. Following the Saville Report in 2010. David Cameron said the shootings were unjustified and unjustifiable, and yet 50 years on, no one has been held to account for what happened. Five decades after the civil rights march, the victims' families say they are still waiting for the most basic of rights: justice.