Bloody Sunday: Northern Ireland marks anniversary, calls for justice

The city of Londonderry in Northern Ireland is marking the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when British troops fired on unarmed civil rights marchers, killing 13. Friends and family of those killed gathered on Sunday in remembrance. The massacre, one of the worst in British history, was one of the most defining events of the Northern Irish conflict, fueling decades of violence in the region. ITV correspondent Neil Connery reports.
-
Hari Sreenivasan:
It was 50 years today when british soldiers shot and killed 13 civil rights protesters and injured more than a dozen others in Northern Ireland. Hundreds gathered today, including relatives of the dead and wounded, to remember the events of what is now called bloody sunday.
I.T.V. Correspondent Neil Connery has more.
-
Neil Connery:
Half a century on, they followed in their footsteps. The families of Bloody Sunday's victims held their pictures close, retracing the route of that civil rights march as they remembered a day which changed so much. Thousands gathered to march back then, but soldiers from the Parachute Regiment opened fire, killing 13 people. The outrage over the deaths was a pivotal moment in the Troubles. Kay Duddy's younger brother Jackie was one of those killed. He was 17.
-
Kay Duddy:
He had a great sense of humor, able to play tricks on you. But he was just funny. Besides, we're saying that he was one of our wains. And he'll be forever young.
-
Neil Connery:
Bathed in winter sun, just as it was on that January day in 1972, hundreds gathered, including the Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin, to remember the victims and the long shadow these events still cast.
John Young. William Nash.
-
Neil Connery:
Age may have wearied some, but not their memories of those who never came home. Only one suspect known as Soldier F was ever charged. The case was dropped last year. Following the Saville Report in 2010. David Cameron said the shootings were unjustified and unjustifiable, and yet 50 years on, no one has been held to account for what happened. Five decades after the civil rights march, the victims' families say they are still waiting for the most basic of rights: justice.