Singer-songwriter Tori Amos on music, creativity and grief

Christopher Booker:

From behind the piano, there is little Tori Amos has been unwilling to approach. Producing work that is bold, striking and at times arresting, Amos has spent decades offering a steady, unvarnished account of the good, the bad, and the wonderful or horrific that come from moving through the world.

But as it has been for nearly everyone, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the script for Amos—and the artist famed for her ability to tackle the most difficult of topics, found herself struggling to find her voice.