Wednesday on the NewsHour, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again to counteract inflation across the economy. Our latest poll reveals the political mood ahead of Election Day and how turnout among young voters could sway the outcome. Plus, students in Iran refuse to back down from anti-government protests sparked by the death of a young woman.
