BONUS: The Last Continent, Episode 1

We’re bringing you the first episode of our first original podcast series: The Last Continent, a four-part journey to Antarctica. On a big white cruise ship, 140 tourists have paid thousands of dollars for a rare first-hand tour of Antarctica. Humans didn’t set foot on the continent until about 200 years ago, but now, it draws more than 50,000 visitors a year. Why are people going today — and how does this journey compare to the famous “Heroic Age” trek by Ernest Shackleton about a century before?