Book on conflict in Northern Ireland contains a plot twist that surprised the author

Patrick Radden Keefe:

No.

Look, this was an old case. Jean McConville was killed four years before I was born. And part of what was so shocking to me — I made seven trips over to Belfast during the course of four years of reporting this book.

And I would go over there and I'd be asking questions about this crime that happened nearly half-a-century ago. And people would slam the door in my face. It was the sense that it was still very dangerous and alive.

But I always assumed that the person who actually pulled the trigger was just a kind of anonymous gunman, not somebody who was on my screen. And then, quite by accident, very late in the game, I had been given two different clues by two different people, and they fit together in an uncanny way.

And they pointed at somebody who was already a character in the book, somebody who I had been aware of and the McConville children had been aware of, but nobody had realized was linked to this terrible crime.