Book recommendations for every kind of summer reader

Maureen Corrigan:

… they go together like gin and tonic.

So the first one would be James Ellroy, "This Storm." Anybody who's read Ellroy knows that he writes — he writes, himself, like a storm, like a hurricane. It's set in 1942, January '42, in L.A. of course, giant rainstorm coming into the city.

A body is unearthed in Griffith Park from a former — an older crime. You have got Japanese citizens being interned. You have got Fifth Columnists in the city. It's over the top. It's crazy.

Barbara Stanwyck makes like a cameo, loads of historical figures. But what Ellroy is, I think, really doing is, he's writing this epic of L.A. This is his fifth novel in his L.A. series. And it's really about the corruption that's general all over the city.

So that's — that's a fabulous one.

And then Ruth Ware is a British writer. She's a relatively new discovery, for me anyway. And she has been writing these mysteries that are sort of Daphne du Maurier-type mysteries that are very Gothic tradition.

The latest one that she's got coming out is called the turn of the key. And, as the title suggests, it's really indebted to "The Turn of the Screw" by Henry James, a governess in an isolated mansion. The mansion is a smart house, so it's technologically up to date, and it seems to be watching her.

Lots of unseen forces are watching her as well.