Breaking down the charges Trump and 18 allies face in Georgia election case

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Ali Schmitz
Ali Schmitz
Ian Couzens
Ian Couzens
Leave your feedback
With former President Donald Trump facing his fourth criminal indictment, Geoff Bennett discusses what's next with Stephen Fowler of Georgia Public Broadcasting and Gwen Keyes Fleming, who previously served as district attorney in Dekalb County, Georgia.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more