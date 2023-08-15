What’s next for Trump after his 4th criminal indictment

Matt Loffman
Kyle Midura

Saher Khan
For the fourth time this year, former President Donald Trump is defendant Donald Trump. Late Monday, a grand jury in Georgia charged Trump and 18 others in a far-reaching racketeering case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Lisa Desjardins reports on the newest indictment.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan

