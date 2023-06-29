Breaking down the Supreme Court’s ruling ending affirmative action in college admissions

Geoff Bennett:

In rulings divided along ideological lines, the court's six-justice conservative majority said the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants by using race-conscious policies that benefited students from underrepresented backgrounds.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who has long been skeptical of such policies, authored the majority opinion. He wrote: "Many universities have concluded wrongly that the touchstone of an individual's identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."