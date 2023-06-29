Univ. of Michigan president on achieving diversity without affirmative action

Amna Nawaz:

The fallout of the court's decisions will have major implications on colleges and universities across the country.

But one university that knows the impact of ending race-based admissions all too well is the University of Michigan.

Joining me now to talk about all of this is University of Michigan President Santa Ono.

President Ono, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

Your university had scrapped your affirmative action plan years ago because of a Supreme Court decision earlier and a state ban. So you haven't been taking race into account in admissions. How is your institution impacted by today's ruling?

Santa Ono, President, University of Michigan: Thank you very much.

That decision to ban on affirmative action here on race-conscious admissions happened in 2006. It's about 17 years that we haven't been considering race in admissions. We have been using multiple strategies, a holistic review, Pathways programs, and really looking for low-income, high-ability, and first-generation students to build a diverse class.

It has taken a lot of time. We lost a lot of ground when affirmative action was banned. But we're really making significant progress right now with those mechanisms.