Writer predicts more socioeconomically diverse colleges after end of affirmative action

Richard Kahlenberg, Georgetown University:

Well, I think this is a victory for low-income and working-class students of all races.

So Harvard and the University of North Carolina currently bring together fairly well-off students, economically well-off students, of all races, which is much better than an all-white, overwhelmingly privileged group, but they don't seek the socioeconomic diversity.

So, 71 percent of the students at Harvard who are underrepresented minorities, black, Hispanic, and Native American, come from the richest one-fifth of the black, Hispanic, and Native American populations nationally, and the white and Asian students are even richer.

So you have essentially 15 times as many rich students as low-income students at both Harvard and the University of North Carolina. And what experience in states where affirmative action has been — race-based affirmative action has been banned suggests is that universities won't just give up on racial diversity.

And, to their credit, they will find new ways to promote racial diversity. And I think what we will see is that they will do the hard work of recruiting working-class students, providing them with financial aid, to make sure that the universities remain racially diverse and will become much more economically diverse as a result.