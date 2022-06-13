Broadway honors its best at the 75th Tony Awards

Jesse Green, The New York Times:

Broadway has always said it loved diversity, but didn't do very much about it.

In recent years, and especially this year, there has been a notable jump, not just in the number of works by Black authors and other people who formerly couldn't get to Broadway, but also in the casting and staffing and in the naming of new theaters for great Black performers of the past, James Earl Jones and Lena Horne.

And that seems to me to be an actual change, not just lip service. Now, will it continue to build or just stay there as a plateau? It's going to take several years to find the answer to that.