Brooks and Capehart on Biden getting his message out, GOP primary poll

David Brooks:

I like my Democratic friends to be happy.

Rick Scott is the senator from Florida who said we should sunset laws after five years, and that was seized on as, oh, they're going to cut your Medicare and Social Security. Maybe, maybe not. In any case, whatever Rick Scott was selling, Mitch McConnell was not buying.

So there was no shot that the Republicans were really going to be for — against — for cutting entitlement spending. But it is a sign, that and a whole bunch of other issues, how much American politics has moved. 2012, you had a lot of Republicans saying, we need to reform entitlements because we can't afford it.

2012, you had a lot of Republicans and Democrats who were pretty pro-globalization, let's be partners with China. And on every single one of these issues, if you looked at that Biden speech, it's clearly a post-Trump speech. Trump has shifted the Overton window of American politics.

And so Biden, a Democrat, is speaking in a very different climate — or manner than Trump does, is buy American, secure the border, we're taking on China, reshoring, no more offshoring.

And so it's a bunch of Trumpy issues done with a Biden — much more substance, frankly. But the whole focus of American politics has shifted toward the working class in the heartland. And Trump really is somewhat responsible for that shift of attention.