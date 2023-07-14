Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s accomplishments at NATO summit, GOP defense policy

Jonathan Capehart:

I have just — I have nothing to add to what David said, because, I mean, he lays it out perfectly.

But I just want to talk about what the president did after the NATO summit and where he went, Helsinki, and the room he was in, the exact same room where, five years to the day earlier, then-President Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin standing right next to him, when asked about Russian interference in the election, he said: Well, I asked President Putin and he said it wasn't him. And I have no reason to believe — to believe otherwise.

That was a thunderclap moment for the alliance, a thunderclap moment for the American people who care about the United States' standing in the world, but also the American president standing up not just for the liberal small-D democratic order, but for the alliance and for the United States' role in the world.

And there you have President Biden five years to the day later standing there clearly as not just the American president, but the leader of an alliance that is standing firm against the aggression and authoritarianism of Vladimir Putin. And I just think that that is the cherry on top to what David just said about the president's week.