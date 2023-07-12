WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers speech at Vilnius University after NATO summit in Lithuania

U.S. President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday that the United States is “doing everything we can” to help Ukraine succeed in its fight against Russia, adding that he understands Zelenskyy’s frustration over NATO’s decision regarding membership for his country.

Biden is expected to speak at Vilnius University at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch the event live in the player above.

WATCH: NATO summit starts with Ukraine seeking path to join alliance

The presidents sat down together on the sidelines of the annual NATO summit in Lithuania after the U.S. and other world powers announced long-term security commitments for Ukraine.

“We’re going to make sure you get what you need,” Biden told Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for billions of dollars in weapons and other support from the American people, despite his biting criticism of NATO a day earlier over not outlining a pathway to membership for his country.

The U.S. has said Ukraine should not be allowed to join NATO while it is at war, out of fear that membership would spark a global confrontation with Russia, which opposes Ukraine coming under NATO’s security umbrella.

Zelenskyy told Biden: “You gave us huge support and I want to thank all the Americans.”

Biden said Ukraine is paying a “hell of a price” but that the war is “bringing the world together.” He said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been calling his counterparts around the world for help.