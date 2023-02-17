Brooks and Capehart on Fox’s false claims of fraud after the last presidential election

David Brooks:

Yes, I don't know whether to feel relieved or not that Tucker didn't really believe what he's saying. Like, maybe has some core in there that's actually honest.

All of us — I mean, here in sainted PBS, we don't go after profits. But, at The New York Times and most other news organizations, we have two missions. We want to tell the truth, we want to live up to the ethics of our profession. We also want to attract readers and serve our viewers and make money for our company.

And dealing with that tension is not unique. Doctors do it. Lawyers do it. And — but — and so you find a balance, and you try to hew to the code of your profession, and do it the best you can, and hope that readers will appreciate that.

At FOX, that's apparently not how it works, and that the ethos of following the code of honesty or reporting, of telling the truth, which is our only job — our only job is just to tell the truth, and not be partisan. That's our job.

And if you can't do the basics of the job, then, pretty soon, you lose all moral bearing. And I think not everybody at that agency — a lot of people really left. But a lot of people who used to be friends of mine, they lost all their moral bearing, and it shows.