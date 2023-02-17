South Carolina becomes early focal point for 2024 presidential election

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report:

Yes, that's a that's a very good point.

So, if you look at the Republican electorate right now, about 30 percent, maybe 35 percent are locked in with Donald Trump. They're not interested in voting for any other candidate than Donald Trump. Probably 10 percent or so are considered anti-Trump voters. They don't want and they will never vote for Donald Trump in a primary.

That leaves a pretty wide swathe of Republican voters who aren't anti-Trump, but are looking and are open to an alternative. And that's the lane that all these candidates want to try to fit into.

Now, one model of that lane is the Ron DeSantis model, which says: I'm going to be a lot like Donald Trump. You all like Donald Trump for a reason, because he goes after the establishment, the elites, the mainstream media. I'm going to be just like that.

And he's doing pretty well in the polls right now, at least the early polls. What Nikki Haley and Tim Scott are doing, though, is, they're saying, essentially, there's not enough room for me in this lane, the sort of pugilistic, we're going to take it to the elite in the establishment in that same way.

They're running more as happy warriors than they are as cultural warriors. If Donald Trump was, as we saw in his inaugural speech, talking about American carnage, Nikki Haley, in her speech running for president, was much more Reaganesque, more morning in America.

And the hope that Nikki Haley is making, or at least the case that she's making is that this more optimistic, more aspirational message, while still — she's still on the attack. Let's be clear, she's not running as a moderate. She's not running as an anti-Trump candidate. But what she's suggesting is that this is a more electable message.

She says over and over again, Republicans have lost the popular vote for president in seven of the last eight elections. And what she's basically saying to Republican voters is, you can get a fighter in me — she talked a lot about being a fighter, being an underdog, going after the establishment as a governor, as a candidate in her — in her past life.

So you can still get that, but I'm going to bring people in, bring in those voters who are turned off by Donald Trump and may be turned off by someone like Ron DeSantis as well.