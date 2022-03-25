Brooks and Capehart on Biden’s handling of the war in Ukraine, Supreme Court hearings

Jonathan Capehart:

I know we don't have — don't have a lot of time.

It was as if we were watching, yes, the Supreme Court nomination hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson, but also a relitigation of the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Justice Kavanaugh on one level.

Democrats doing their level best to remind people of just how qualified Judge Jackson, Judge Brown Jackson, is, how qualified, beyond qualified, she is to serve on the High Court. And the Republicans did everything they could to tear her down, belittle her experience, call her everything but a child of God.

Telling a mother that she is not just soft on crime, but is fine with people peddling in child pornography, it was just appalling.

And I think that what Senator Booker, who is even more loquacious than I am, his oration that made her cry, I would have cried if my in-laws and my mother weren't also sitting in the living room as we watched this. When I saw her wiping away the tears, I felt that in my bones, because I understood where that emotion was coming from.

In the Black community, we call everyone brother and sister, that brother over there, that sister over there. And it really wasn't until watching that that I really understood what that meant. I'm about three years older than Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. I'm an only child. I don't know her. I have never met her.

But watching her sit there — so, we're looking at that picture right now — I felt as if I was looking — I was watching a relative go through hell. And to have Senator Booker remind her, but remind the country of why she's there, how hard she worked, how qualified she is, and to not let anyone robbed her of her joy, how important that was.

She loves her country. She's interviewing for a job she's always wanted. And yet we had people there just trashing her in ways. We work so hard, as African Americans, to get to these spots and to stay in these spots. And to have to jump through these hoops and be questioned by people who aren't even at our level, but yet that's what we have to do to get in the tent, get a seat at the table, and then to keep that seat.