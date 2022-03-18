Brooks and Capehart on U.S. military aid for Ukraine, GOP opposition to COVID funding

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including President Biden's announcement of a new round of military assistance for Ukraine and Republican opposition to his administration's request for billions in emergency COVID spending.
